Parents also need to educate their children about the dangers of opiate abuse and misuse. Having “the talk” usually means discussing sexuality, the do’s and don’ts, and hopefully gender equality and gender identity. Wouldn’t it be great if there could be a separate, spontaneous talk about the dangers of substance abuse? Having a teenager of my own, I recognize that these talks are best when they are spontaneous and initiated by the adolescent after real-life situations. Make the conversation more of a dialogue than a monologue and watch non-verbal cues closely (eye-rolling and fidgeting, for example). Typically, important topics like this warrant a few talks, but strike when the iron is hot and don’t make it a painful, regular agenda.