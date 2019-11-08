If a patient with AFib is found to have a high risk for stroke, we prescribe them blood thinners — known as anticoagulants — to reduce the risk of blood clots. For those who cannot take blood thinners, we can often use a catheter-based procedure to reduce stroke risk. This procedure involves closing the left atrial appendage, which is a sack-like structure that comes off the left atrium, by putting a catheter inside the heart and placing a plug-like device to close it. In addition, minimally invasive surgical procedures are available that close the appendage by placing a loop around it or a clip over it.