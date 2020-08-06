I learned that it can be helpful to ask a patient to do the calculations themselves. You can ask, “If you have three sexual partners, and each of those individuals made a similar choice of having three partners, how many partners would it be like sleeping with?” Most people answer “nine” and typically you begin to see some discomfort in their eyes. Then you can ask them to calculate what the number would be if the weekend before each of those nine people had three partners (answer: 27). You can now usually see a tinge of surprise on their face. For most individuals, a light seems to go off in their mind as there is the realization that the choices they make, compounded with the choices those around them make, have very real implications on their risk.