I tried to find a good therapist but that often felt like trying to find the cure for cancer itself. My medical teams gave me endless data and statistics regarding the best treatments for my form of breast cancer. And I’m grateful to them. But did they empathize and help with the emotional part? No. In fact, one oncologist wrote in her report, “Patient could benefit from psychiatric visit.” That felt like an understatement, Was it unusual to be upset after she hit me with the news of what I had to endure?