Based on her exam and recent symptoms of scalp numbness, along with the pain behind her right eye, I performed an additional test, using electro-stimulation of the occipital nerve, at the base of the neck, on her right side. I carefully placed an electrode through a needle and ran a small amount of current directly to the nerve root. By doing this, I stimulated, and thus irritated, the nerve, hoping to produce and mimic her pain and trace the nerve’s route to see whether the pain followed it. The test successfully reproduced the exact pain she had been complaining of, in its location and intensity and helped me identify the cause of her headaches