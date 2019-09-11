Meningitis is inflammation of the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord, causing headache and stiff neck. Although most cases are caused by viruses, this student had a bacterial infection caused by Neisseria meningitidis. It is spread by sharing respiratory or throat secretions (such as coughing or sneezing); about 10% of people have the bacteria but do not have symptoms (asymptomatic carriers). Symptoms happen rapidly; treatment requires hospitalization and intravenous antibiotics. Even with treatment, as many as 20% of those affected have long-term complications including limb loss, deafness, or seizures and as many as 10% die.