Survivors, even those living with chronic pain and other consequences from our disease and treatment, don’t want to be seen as impaired or less than our former selves. Enough of my life is different from what it used to be. So I can make accommodations to carry on as close to my pre-cancer diagnosis life as possible. Hence, the makeup. I won’t go as far as false eyelashes and eyebrows – that’s just not my style, and never has been. But I’m good with the concealer.