The evidence of their impact is also growing. Through randomized trials, we are finding that adding community health workers to the health care team can reduce hospital readmissions for chronically ill patients and improve perceptions about the quality of care they receive. At the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), where I work, the Community Asthma Prevention Program (CAPP) that employs community health workers to support families of children with severe asthma by providing in-home education, has proven to help cut in half the number of hospital readmissions these youth are having. Building on CAPP’s experience, CHOP is expanding its community health worker programs to other patient populations, including those experiencing the tough transition to adult care and families of children with a range of complicated medical needs. What we need now are the mechanisms to finance the growth of this workforce, as the traditional fee-for-service system of health care does not align with the mission of community health workers keeping families out of the doctor’s office.