It may be hard to distinguish between a child who is really struggling and one who is having a normal reaction to this COVID-19 pandemic. It is more important than ever to openly talk to your child about how they are feeling and to ask questions directly such as “are you okay?” or “you seem depressed, have you had thoughts of suicide?” Asking about suicide does not give a child the idea to do it. Opening up a conversation lets a child know you are willing to discuss whatever they are feeling, no matter how difficult that talk might be. Be sure to listen attentively and without judgment, even if what they tell you hurts, angers, or surprises you.