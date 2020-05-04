First, pediatricians are wearing appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE), including gloves and masks for all clinic visits. Many practices are holding well visits and immunization visits in the mornings and only allow visits for sick patients in the afternoon. With this approach, well children won’t share the waiting room with ill children and you and your family are less likely to be exposed to someone with COVID-19 in clinic. This practice also allows time for thorough disinfection of the office before well visits the next day. Pediatricians are also using telehealth for well visits for older children and some sick visits. This keeps the offices less crowded and makes it easier for families to practice social distancing in the waiting room. As we do when going to the grocery store, at the pediatrician’s office, you can protect yourself and others by wearing a mask, using hand hygiene and maintaining a distance of at least six feet between your family and others.