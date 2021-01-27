Earlier in the pandemic, when COVID-19 first began to fill hospitals and emergency rooms, facts were limited and fear pervasive, as much among clinicians as patients. But urgent medical conditions including diagnoses such as stroke, heart attack, overdoses, and trauma, have continued unabated throughout our city; conditions which must be addressed quickly. EDs are the appropriate and safe place to go if you are concerned. This imperative is underscored by the results of a study from 39 U.S. emergency departments, which found that being located in the ED with COVID-19 infected patients was not associated with contracting COVID-19.