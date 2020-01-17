We started by seeking an explanation for her rapid cognitive decline. Brain MRI was normal, meaning that there was no stroke. Metabolically she was fine, with no urinary tract or other infection, a common cause of acute cognitive problems in seniors. Given how quickly her cognitive impairment came on, it seemed a lot more like an encephalopathy — brain dysfunction from a virus or another external agent — than something chronic and intrinsic, but we had no satisfactory explanation for it.