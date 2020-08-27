Q: What is the difference between a sprain and a strain?
A: A sprain is a tear, stretch, or injury of a ligament, the tissue connecting two bones. Ligaments are bands of dense tissue providing stability and support for joints. Ligaments consist of collagen, a protein that provides structure to bones. One of the most common sprains occurs in the ankle because of falls, awkward landings, and exercise on uneven surfaces. Once someone sprains an ankle, the joint may become “loose,” making it more likely to sprain again. Other common sprains occur in ligaments in the knee, elbow, and shoulder.
A strain is a tear, pull or injury of a muscle or tendon. Tendons are bands of dense tissue connecting muscles to bones or muscles to muscles. Tendons are found at the end of muscle and are essential for joint movement. Common strains occur in the back, leg, and foot.
Dislocated shoulders usually cause both a sprain and strain due to the upper arm bone partially or completely popping out of the socket in the shoulder blade, often tearing ligaments and tendons.
Sprains and strains can range from mild to severe. While pain for mild injuries may be tolerable, they still require medical attention because, if left untreated, they can lead to further joint damage. Signs of sprains and strains requiring attention from an orthopedic specialist can include:
- Pain that is severe and does not improve with the use of over-the-counter medications.
- Swelling.
- Black and blue discoloration.
- Difficulty bearing weight.
- Inability to perform routine tasks.
Treatments for sprains and strains depend on the location of the injury, but generally are similar. Treatment recommendations include immobilization, compression, elevation (ideally above heart level), and ice on the injury for 10 to 15 minutes at a time.
Be careful to limit your risk of orthopedic injuries. When exercising, know when to take a step back and rest. Understand what you are comfortable doing and your physical limitations based on age and your body. Be aware of your surroundings to avoid falls, slips, and collisions, and know the risks inherent to specific activities.
Health-care professionals, including orthopedic specialists, have noticed patients delaying care for injuries and severe conditions due to the pandemic, but delaying necessary care can lead to negative outcomes. Hospitals and doctors’ offices have the necessary precautions in place to keep patients safe. Health-care leaders are encouraging the community to seek out immediate medical attention for emergencies and injuries and not to delay care.
If you are experiencing symptoms of sprains, strains, or other orthopedic injuries, talk to your doctor immediately.
Martin Ross is an orthopedic surgeon and senior medical director of operative services at Mercy Orthopedic Associates at Mercy Catholic Medical Center-Mercy Fitzgerald Campus.