A: A sprain is a tear, stretch, or injury of a ligament, the tissue connecting two bones. Ligaments are bands of dense tissue providing stability and support for joints. Ligaments consist of collagen, a protein that provides structure to bones. One of the most common sprains occurs in the ankle because of falls, awkward landings, and exercise on uneven surfaces. Once someone sprains an ankle, the joint may become “loose,” making it more likely to sprain again. Other common sprains occur in ligaments in the knee, elbow, and shoulder.