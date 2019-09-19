I pleaded with a young man who came to the hospital with a life-threatening infection in one of his heart valves – a condition called endocarditis that can require emergency surgery.
“We can fix your valve this time,” I told him. “But I want you to understand that unless we can help you with your addiction to intravenous drugs, it’s most likely going to recur.”
There are many sources from which bacteria can enter the bloodstream. But in his case — as for an increasing number of young people in addiction — it was a particularly challenging and high-risk scenario. Unless he changed his ways, his risks would only compound from here on.
He would have an artificial valve after this operation, which meant a higher risk of a future infection. Moreover, any repeat surgery would be even more dangerous because his body would be scarred and altered.
He became tearful. He promised me he would not make the same mistake again. We went ahead with the operation.
A few days later, I received a phone call from one of my colleagues.
“Did you hear that your patient left the hospital before finishing his antibiotics?”
I felt appalled, disappointed and betrayed. My colleagues had predicted this would happen, but I thought I could change him. Had I been too naïve? I blamed myself for believing in this young man and investing myself in his care without preparing for this moment.
I told myself, never again.
I have always defined impact as my ability to change or steer others in a new (and of course better) direction. By that standard, my experience with this young man was an utter failure. Despite major surgery, he was out on the street again, vulnerable and unprotected.
Perhaps, it was foolish of me to believe that I could have made a lasting impact on this person’s life. Perhaps, it was a waste of time to have a sincere conversation to steer him away from his addiction. Maybe I should have just helped fix his valve without giving it another thought.
Then it dawned on me: I was allowing myself to become cynical, the exact opposite of the kind of doctor I have always wanted to be.
Making an impact, I realized, does not mean that we have to change the world. Sometimes, you can make an impact by not allowing the world to change you.
Each of us is tested with experiences that might make us feel that our actions are futile. Change is a slow and stubborn agent.
But every time we hold onto our values in less-than-gratifying circumstances, we have made an impact. Choosing to remain compassionate rather than isolated, faithful rather than cynical — these are our choices.
The same patient returned to the hospital a few days later with signs of another infection. I went to his room and did my best to speak with him exactly as I had the first time, telling myself our encounter was meaningful, and not futile. This time he stayed until his treatment was complete.
I do not know if he will overcome his addiction or if he will be back with another life-threatening illness. What I do know is that the best way I can help him and patients like him is to remember that sometimes the best impact I can have is to simply persevere as who I am.
Jason Han is a resident in cardiothoracic surgery in the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. He will address the issue of writing for better health at the Inquirer’s “Telling Your Health Story” event on Sept. 28. For tickets: inquirer.com/healthstory. The opinions expressed in this article do not represent those of the University of Pennsylvania Health System or the Perelman School of Medicine.