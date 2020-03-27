A: Endometriosis is a medical condition that occurs when tissue similar to the lining of a woman’s uterus can be found outside the uterine cavity. When endometrial tissue is found outside the uterine cavity it is called an endometrial implant. The majority of endometrial implants are located in the pelvis; for example, on the ovaries, on ligaments that support the uterus, in the area behind the uterus, or tissue covering the rectum and bladder. Endometrial implants can bleed in the same way the lining of the uterus does every month during a teenager’s period, which can cause pain.