The best way to prevent the flu is to get a flu shot. Many patients have asked me whether they should risk going out to get the shot. I tell them it is more important than ever to get the flu vaccine this year. Any risk of catching coronavirus while out getting a flu shot is very low, as providers are taking many precautions to keep their patients and staff safe. For example, my practice is giving flu shots outside. Other providers, such as pharmacies, schedule flu shot appointments to ensure ample time and space between patients. Most providers also screen patients for any exposure to COVID-19 and take their temperature before proceeding with appointments.