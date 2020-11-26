At first, I admit, I was uncomfortable. One of my favorite parts of day-to-day work is getting to know patients, and learn about their lives, far beyond the diseases I treat. I usually ask every patient about their families, children, pets, and jobs, because these details can be relevant to their medical situations, and it gives me a sense of who they are and what their support system looks like. (You wouldn’t believe how many people have turtles as pets!) But when I started seeing patients again during COVID-19, that warm feeling of getting to know you was gone.