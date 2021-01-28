Protecting your data is not the top concern for most companies. If you have ever swabbed your cheek or spit in a tube to learn about your genealogy, did you bother to read the company’s privacy policy? Do you even know if they have one? According to a recent survey, 39% don’t. And even if they do, they’re usually not very informative. While there are exceptions, most don’t tell you what happens to your sample after they’ve analyzed it or what happens to the data they extract from it.