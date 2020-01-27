Dramatic, fundamental change by government action will not be forthcoming for three reasons. First, there is no feasible funding plan for “Medicare for All.” Second, 150 million U.S. citizens are not going to accept having their current healthcare insurances and providers changed. Third, the fundamental solutions for healthcare are reducing cost and inappropriate utilization. Adding money to the healthcare system to cover uninsured persons is irrational when we have plenty of money already in the system to cover everyone today.