Not surprisingly, the gatekeepers of health care data are opposed to this initiative. The American Medical Association and Epic, one of the world’s largest medical record software vendors, have called the proposed rule confusing and a danger to patient privacy. While it’s easy to dismiss their protest as an attempt to maintain control of the data, we can’t ignore the peril of more open access. Granting a third-party application easy access to health data opens up vulnerabilities that don’t exist with locked-down systems. Think: hackers and scammers who trick people into giving up the keys to their very valuable health records. These same concerns were raised and addressed with banking apps, so the challenge can be overcome. Assuming the final regulations adequately address the privacy and security concerns, liberating health data has several benefits. Here are a few: