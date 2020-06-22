When having these talks with your child, the most important thing you can do is use understandable language. When your child is just a toddler, I recommend using medically accurate terms when referring to body parts. “Wee Wee,” “Vajayjay,” or “Mr. Willy” are not medically accurate terms. Sex educator Lydia Bowers cuts to the chase: “Body parts are body parts are body parts. When we avoid saying words, we instill a sense of shame, of something to be avoided or hidden.” Furthermore, sex educator Melissa Carnagey points out that, “Caregivers will use accurate terms for body parts like elbow, knee and nose, so parts like the penis, vagina and anus should be no different.”