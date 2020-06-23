Caregivers — and the emotional toll they face — rarely get the attention they deserve. Another patient first came to the clinic employed and independent, and yet the HD worsened so rapidly that the person were entirely dependent on family within a few months. The caregiver had put nursing school on hold as the patient became reliant for even the simplest of tasks. Within six months after developing symptoms, the patient died from complications of HD. Death happened so suddenly that the caregiver hadn’t even adjusted to the idea that this loved one would be lost. And because the patient had died during the pandemic, there was no funeral, no comfort of the church community. When we called to check on the patient’s caregiver, our conversation lasted for more than an hour. We learned so much and, we hope, provided some comfort.