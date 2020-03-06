Levothyroxine is a medication that needs to be taken on an empty stomach to ensure proper absorption. Calcium, iron, and certain antacids can interfere with absorption. I recommend to my patients that they take the medication first thing in the morning with a glass of water without ingesting any other medications or food for 30 to 60 minutes. If this is not possible, I advise my patients to take levothyroxine four hours after dinner, before bedtime, to ensure that the levothyroxine is taken on an empty stomach.