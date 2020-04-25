Late or missed menstrual cycles can sometimes be caused by life changes. In these current times, with many unknowns about the COVID-19 pandemic, teens are faced with new stressors such as stay-at-home orders, social distancing, and school closures. Their normal schedule of activities has been drastically altered, and for some, these changes have been stressful. Stress can affect both mental and physical health. Therefore, stress can be a contributing factor in irregular menstrual cycles. Helping teens manage and navigate stress is important, and parents and guardians can help by modeling positive behaviors for stress reduction.