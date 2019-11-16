There are more than 100 types of arthritis affecting more than 50 million American adults, according to the Arthritis Foundation. Osteoarthritis, in which the cartilage wears down over time, is one of the most common forms of arthritis. Rheumatoid arthritis (RA), another common form of arthritis, is an autoimmune disease that causes the immune system to attack healthy cartilage tissue. Other common causes of arthritis include injury, gout, infection and aging.