If you think you are not computer savvy enough to use your doctor’s patient portal, think again. Most portals are designed so that almost anyone can learn to use them quickly. Believe it or not, the most difficult part is remembering your username and password, so record those in a safe and accessible place. Office staff are happy to help you get started, as portal use is beneficial for you, and more efficient for your doctor’s practice. You’ll be happy you signed up, and you may even become healthier for it.