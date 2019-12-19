Eliminate patient choice and control over coverage? Both Medicare-for-All and a public option model themselves on the traditional Medicare program for seniors, which offers unlimited choice of physician. In private insurance, most people don’t choose their coverage, their employer decides, and access to clinicians is limited to the insurer’s narrow provider networks. What kind of control do people really have over their coverage when private insurers get between them and their doctor, requiring that they go through bureaucratic hoops to get needed care authorized?