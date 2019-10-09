Sexual assault can be life-altering, but there is hope for those who continue to suffer — PTSD is very treatable. Prolonged exposure (PE) is a specific type of cognitive-behavioral therapy that was developed in Philadelphia for sexual-assault survivors. PE is the frontline treatment for adults with a roughly 80% success rate. PE addresses distress related to the trauma, and its avoidance, through prolonged and repeated exposure to those traumatic memories in a safe setting. This empowers survivors to emotionally process their assault so it can be effectively stored into memory. PE also teaches survivors to discern between past and present, danger and safety, being traumatized and the memory of being traumatized. Doing this targets PTSD symptoms directly in a time-efficient, cost-effective manner so that you or your loved one does not have to suffer forever.