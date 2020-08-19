Look for an experienced surgeon who has performed a large number of bariatric surgeries. Make sure your doctor offers all four types of procedures: sleeve gastrectomy, gastric bypass, duodenal switch, and modified duodenal switch. This will ensure that you receive the best procedure for your specific needs. Moreover, if your BMI is 50 or higher, your doctor may recommend two different surgeries performed several months apart. Revisional surgery should also be a part of a complete program.