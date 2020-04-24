Days before the procedure, his owner called me and said that now Sunny was coughing and wheezing. She explained that the “vomiting” sounds that she thought were hair balls could have been coughing sounds all along. I returned for another house call and noted that he did have an audible wheeze on the exhale. He had a mild inspiratory rattle and I heard a “crackle” in one area of his chest with my stethoscope. His breathing rate was elevated, as was his heart rate. He also had a low-grade fever.