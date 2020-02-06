Kierstyn Zolfo of Bucks County is worried about her future given the rapidly rising prices. Diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) several years ago, Zolfo relies on an expensive medication to stop the progression of the disease. She credits the medication – which would cost her over $50,000 annually without insurance – with helping her to remain mobile and continue working. Her job relies heavily on typing, something her RA could put an end to if it were to go untreated.