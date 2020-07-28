I spent the last four months working as a band-aid for rampant preterm birth. Fearful days attending high-risk births with N95s as life-saving filters against COVID. Solemn evenings sitting broken-hearted with new mothers as they wept over newborn separation. Terrified middle-of-the-night calls wheeling specialized equipment across the hospital lobby and into the sacred halls of the adult COVID intensive care unit where I was tasked with saving sick babies born to sick mothers and resolved to do just that. Grief-stricken early mornings, the sky still dark, kneeling with my eyes closed, my breath held, as I listened for the absent heartbeat of newly dead babies. Yes, babies.