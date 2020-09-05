A radiologist might be consulted in a number of different medical diagnoses. For example, those at risk for lung cancer might be recommended for a low-dose CT scan, which could find cancers earlier and improve patients’ survival. The American College of Radiology introduced the Lung CT Screening Reporting & Data System (Lung-RADS) in 2014. A radiologist reviewing a low dose CT scan uses the Lung-RADS system to standardize the interpretation of the exam. Although the radiologist may not be known to the patient, they play an essential role in the management of the findings. Working in partnership with the ordering physician, they play a critical role in lung cancer screening patients.