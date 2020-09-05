As a diagnostic radiologist our mission is to provide outstanding clinical care through expertise in medical imaging and interpretation and to always have our patients well-being of primary concern.
A radiologist is a physician who received specialized training in obtaining and interpreting medical images using x-rays — radiographs, CT or fluoroscopy — and radioactive substances — nuclear sound waves (ultrasound) or MRI. A radiologist connects your medical image to other examinations and tests, recommends further tests or treatments, and talks with your doctor.
Radiologists are sometimes referred to as the “doctor’s doctor.” A radiologist must first graduate from an accredited medical school, earn an MD or DO degree, pass a licensing examination, perform a year of internship, and complete at least four years of graduate medical education (residency) in radiology. After residency, these doctors may choose a fellowship program and sub-specialize in one or more areas of radiology.
A radiologist might be consulted in a number of different medical diagnoses. For example, those at risk for lung cancer might be recommended for a low-dose CT scan, which could find cancers earlier and improve patients’ survival. The American College of Radiology introduced the Lung CT Screening Reporting & Data System (Lung-RADS) in 2014. A radiologist reviewing a low dose CT scan uses the Lung-RADS system to standardize the interpretation of the exam. Although the radiologist may not be known to the patient, they play an essential role in the management of the findings. Working in partnership with the ordering physician, they play a critical role in lung cancer screening patients.
Rosaleen B. Parsons is chair of the diagnostic imaging at Fox Chase Cancer Center.