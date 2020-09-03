This fall, many children throughout the region and the country will not be returning to a traditional in-school setting, a fact that is already creating stress and difficulties for parents and households everywhere. This past spring and summer, everyone’s “screen time” significantly increased, and we are now looking at a potentially longer stretch with remote learning will continue through at least November, as is the case for the School District of Philadelphia. In this “digital learning environment,” children will be even more attached to technology. As parents and caregivers prepare for these difficult and very new challenges, they must remember that having the best vision a child can have, corrected where necessary with glasses or visual aids, is essential and an important first step for any student.