The goal for treating RA is to preserve joint function to enable the patient to remain active and independent. The most common medication used to treat RA is methotrexate. It is part of a category of drugs called disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs) that stop and/or reduce the progression of the disease. DMARDs include relatively newer medications — some are injectable biologics (biologics are proteins that live and engineered cell cultures make); others are oral medications that have specific targets in the body to slow the progression of joint inflammation and damage.