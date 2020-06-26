One way to lessen the shortage is to remove outdated scope of practice regulations that prevent non-physician providers from caring for patients in need. For example, 29 states require advanced practice nurses to enter into a collaborative agreement with a physician or comply with other supervision requirements before prescribing medications. These agreements can cost thousands of dollars a month and often prevent nurse practitioners from practicing in communities where physicians are scarce. Advanced practice nurses are fully capable of practicing independently and do so in the remaining states. Several governors coping with COVID-19 quickly saw collaborative agreements as a barrier to getting nurses on the frontlines. A number of states have either waived or suspended the requirement during the pandemic.