Write about something that’s bothering you. It could be an event that happened recently, or in the past, or an issue you’ve been avoiding, for days, weeks, or years. This could be a difficult relationship, work situation, or health issue. Anything you might feel “stuck” about. Stick to a single topic at each writing session; feel free to change topics at the next one if you like. Find a time when you can focus without interruption for a few moments, and be as open and honest as you can with yourself.