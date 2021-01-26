What are some things NOT to say to your teen? Calling attention to teenager’s weight problems can have negative effects. Especially now — hotline calls to the National Eating Disorders Association increased 70% to 80% during the pandemic. A parent should avoid negative comments made about his or her own body weight. Weight talk, or encouraging a child to lose weight, should also be avoided. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), weight talk can actually trigger unhealthy behaviors such as skipping meals, fasting, purging, and exercising excessively. Also, parents should not tease their teens about their weight or about what and how much they are eating. One study found that teasing during adolescence was associated with unhealthy weight-control behaviors and binge-eating in adults.