For healthcare providers, the changes will need to come in the form of the quick adoption of telehealth capabilities. While most healthcare providers in the United States should have already transitioned to electronic health records under federal law, and some have begun to utilize online patient portals, embracing telehealth has been slow for many healthcare providers. Such adjustments may mean that providers have to acquire technology that will allow them to conduct video conference patient visits and utilize applications that will allow them to monitor symptoms, including temperature, remotely.