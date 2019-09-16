I had seen many a conversation stalled with the use of these phrases, and began to wonder if the way to advance a challenging discussion was to explore these word choices, to force clarity about what fighting for a miracle might mean in a very specific set of unfortunate circumstances. After all, didn’t the word “fight” imply a conflict? Did the fighter grasp the complexity and nuance of the battle? What did the fighter know about his or her enemy? How, specifically, did they understand the consequences of the fight, and what they were fighting for? How did they define “giving up”? What was worth fighting for? With what consequences for the battleground, which was inevitably one’s body and life? Could there be miracles aside from curing a disease, especially if that wasn’t possible?