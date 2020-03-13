Bladder training allows you to go to the bathroom less frequently by “training” your bladder to empty at a time that is most convenient for you. The process works by gradually increasing the amount of urine you can comfortably hold. Start by creating a schedule for your bathroom breaks that works for you. Make sure you empty your bladder first thing in the morning after you wake up, then throughout the day, if you feel the urge to go before your scheduled time, hold it by distracting or relaxing yourself. For example, focus on deep breathing or distract your attention by talking to someone. When you feel in control, you can use the restroom.