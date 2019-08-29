It’s easy for the rest of us to ignore these issues or frame this as a policy problem that immigrants brought on themselves. From the healthcare system perspective, whether these new rules are right or wrong is irrelevant. Caring for a premature baby is more expensive than a full-term birth. People who avoid necessary care until it becomes a medical crisis are more expensive to treat. All of this drives up healthcare costs for all of us. Hospitals and healthcare providers serving these communities bear the moral and economic cost of caring for people who are sicker and don’t utilize resources they are otherwise entitled to. In reality, the needless stress and pain of punitive immigration policy affects us all.