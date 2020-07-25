Be mindful of your own health. If you are feeling ill in any way – listen to your body, take necessary precautions, and stay home. Be sure to also be mindful of your recent travels. If you have visited an area that is considered high risk, or if you have been in contact with someone who has contracted the virus, stay home. Virtually spending time with the senior citizen in your life is the best approach if you are feeling under the weather, whether you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or anything else.