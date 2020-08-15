Small gallstones can be present and asymptomatic in the gallbladder for years. However, larger gallstones can cause damage if they block bile from leaving the gallbladder or liver and entering the small intestine. The buildup of bile can lead to an inflamed or infected gallbladder, also known as gallbladder disease. Bile buildup in the liver can cause jaundice and inflammation of the bile duct system. Gallstones also are able to travel through the bile ducts and block the opening of the pancreas, causing inflammation called pancreatitis.