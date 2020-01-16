Women face two well-documented macro-inequities: salary and promotions. Women earn less than men even when adjustments are made for race, specialty, and years out of training. There is no specialty for which women have a higher salary than men. And in instances where the salary seems fair, women are not promoted at the same rate. Because promotion may be tied to salary, this continues a cycle of salary disparity. Women are not invited as often to deliver keynote addresses or grand rounds lectures. They are less likely to receive academic recognition and awards. Without these two items on a curriculum vitae, women are less likely to be promoted.