How many times have you said to your kids “are you really going to eat that” or “if you keep eating that you are going to get fat?” This is food shaming, which is described as criticizing someone for eating something that doesn't match his or her own definition of what food is "good.” Even though we may have good intentions to teach our kids about what foods are better for their health, these negative messages can lead them to feeling ashamed and guilty when eating “bad” foods.