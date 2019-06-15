The first stop at the hospital is the emergency department (ED), followed by the cardiac catheterization laboratory. There we can perform a cardiac angiogram to view the blocked coronary artery that is obstructing blood flow to the heart. We might open the blockage with balloon angioplasty and/or an expandable tube, called a stent. During the procedures, we maintain the person’s normal blood pressure and heart rate with medications. Alternatively, we can connect mechanical assist devices that partially or completely take over the heart’s pumping function.