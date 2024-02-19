Want to keep your heart in good health? Get walking.

Do you want to stay young at heart? When working out, people often focus on the aesthetic benefits of exercise, such as a slimmer, stronger physique. But staying fit is much more than skin deep.

There are significant cardiovascular benefits to routine exercise. And one of the best exercises for improving cardiovascular health is walking.

Walking is one of the most popular forms of fitness — and for good reasons: it requires no equipment, is easy on the joints, is accessible, and can be easily adjusted to fit everyone’s fitness level. Unlike other aerobic alternatives, it’s free to do.

When you go for a steady-pace walk, you immediately feel the physiological response from your body. Your breath quickens to keep up with the body’s demand for more oxygen, and your heart beats faster to pump oxygenated blood to the organs and muscles. These processes make the body a stronger, better functioning system over time, which helps reduce cardiovascular risks like high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and diabetes.

The American Heart Association recommends a weekly goal of at least 150 minutes per week of moderate-intensity cardio or 75 minutes per week of vigorous aerobic activity to be healthy. According to the Harvard School of Public Health, the faster your walking pace, the greater the physical benefits.

Make the most of your walk

One of the best ways to ensure you’re hitting these goals is by walking (uninterrupted) for 30 minutes a day, five days each week. Tack on five minutes before and after for a warm-up and cool-down session. This allows your muscles and joints to safely adjust to your workout. Keep a steady pace as you go to ensure your heart is pumping from start to finish. Opt for an uneven, hilly terrain to increase the difficulty and hike your heart rate up further.

If using a treadmill, always program the machine with at least a 1.0 incline. Increase the incline every two to five minutes. To maintain proper form, avoid holding on to the handrails.

If balance is a concern, it is better to slow your pace than hang on to the machine since this causes the upper body to hunch forward, or places too much pressure on the upper body rather than the intended leg muscles.

Though February is winding down, it’s not too late to take the first steps necessary to tone your ticker. It’s the best way to show your heart some love.