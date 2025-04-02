Here is a running list of terminated HHS grants in the Philly-area

Pennsylvania and New Jersey have been targeted with more than $1 billion in grant terminations as of Tuesday as President Donald Trump’s administration pushes to slash government spending.

The Philadelphia Inquirer is tracking the impact locally in an effort to help readers better understand how government funding is being cut or threatened.

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by billionaire Elon Musk, has used unprecedented access to federal systems to identify and target thousands of federal grants, contracts, and leases for termination. Many its actions to curtail federal spending have been challenged in court.

One of the hardest hit agencies is the Department of Health and Human Services, which annually provides billions of dollars in grants for medical research to institutions around the country.

Since February, HHS has been publishing a list of grants slated for termination. The Inquirer has identified dozens of grants in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, totaling more than $1 billion in unpaid grant funding.

On the list below, The Inquirer has identified each impacted grant whose lead recipient is based in Pennsylvania or New Jersey. It will be updated weekly, on Fridays.

Last update: April 1, 2025. 73 Local grants added.

