Most commonly seen in men in their 50s, it is not inherited. It occurs when the synovium grows abnormally, generating small nodules composed of cartilage, some no larger than a grain of rice. These pellet-like bodies can become loose inside joints, where they can roll around, damaging the cartilage that covers the joint. In Holland’s case, her fall had dislodged a large calcified body that was pressing on her sciatic nerve.